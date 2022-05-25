Middie Meal Machine food truck hits the road soon to battle hunger in Middletown

Few vehicles though are as colorful as Middletown’s “Middie Meal Machine,” which will be even busier this summer as school families are impacted by rising food prices brought on by cost inflation.

All of Middletown’s 6,300 school families have income levels making them eligible for federally subsidized free and reduced cost school meals during the school year.

“With the high food and gas costs, it’s even more important this summer that Middletown school district figures out a way to get meals into the hands of our students,” said city schools Spokeswoman Elizabeth Beadle.

“When you’re a 100% free and reduced lunch/breakfast district, you worry about your students when they’re not in the buildings. The Middie Meal Machine Food Truck and other community entities have made the important investment to find ways to get food to our families,” said Beadle.

“The food truck is an easy way for the schools to get into the neighborhoods and ensure children are receiving healthy meals. Reliable transportation, not to mention the rising cost of gas, is an issue for many of our families, so the Middie Meal Machine helps in removing that barrier.”

Last summer the Middletown Schools’ food truck served 10,651 meals.

“We are hoping to serve more meals this summer,” said Beadle.

The Middletown food truck will be operating at various school locations starting providing free meals and a drink for all children starting June 6 each week day from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For a schedule and more information see Middletown Schools’ website at middletowncityschools.com.