Middie Game Center wing inside community building opens Wednesday

Activities will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at 800 Lafayette Ave. in Middletown, including a 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and ‘open play’ from 5 to 6 p.m.

Middie Game Center was funded through an anonymous donation and has been brought to fruition with oversight from Stephen Hightower II and Matt King, co-founders of Middletown’s King Hightower Strategies.