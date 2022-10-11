journal-news logo
Middie Game Center wing inside community building opens Wednesday

By Avery Kreemer
31 minutes ago
‘Middie Game Center’ set for a Wednesday grand opening

Middletown is celebrating its community center’s 80th anniversary Wednesday with the grand opening of Middie Game Center, a new wing within the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center aimed for children and teens.

Activities will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at 800 Lafayette Ave. in Middletown, including a 4:30 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony and ‘open play’ from 5 to 6 p.m.

Middie Game Center was funded through an anonymous donation and has been brought to fruition with oversight from Stephen Hightower II and Matt King, co-founders of Middletown’s King Hightower Strategies.

“We wanted to bring something great to the community for the kids,” Hightower said in a statement. “The Middie Game Center is state-of-the-art and is a precursor to what’s yet to come.”

