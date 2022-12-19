Miami University teams with Amazon to offer free, reduced tuition to workers

Amazon officials noted in the joint announcement the international company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 American employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Company officials said “Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.”

“The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including pre-paid college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and educational foundations such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs.”

“We’re looking forward to Miami University coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience.”

“Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives,” said Thieman.

For more information on Amazon Career Choice at Miami University, visit: MiamiOH.edu/Amazon-Career-Choice.