Miami University police impound nearly 100 bikes in roundup

He said this year MUPD collected an “impressive” total of around 90 bicycles and only one of those had to be returned to a faculty member. Last year, fewer than 50 bikes were collected.

Howard said some of the bikes found this year are worth thousands of dollars, so new they even had the cardboard packaging left wrapped around them.

“It’s everything from brand new bikes to bikes that look like they’ve been through the wringer,” Howard said.

The revenue from the auction varies greatly from year to year, making it difficult to predict, according to Howard. The revenue goes into Miami’s general fund.

This article was originally published by the Oxford Observer, a content partner of the Oxford Press. The Oxford Observer’s content is by Miami University journalism students.