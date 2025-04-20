Miami U regionals to add ‘polytechnic’ programs for students

“The Miami University polytechnic campus will address workforce needs of the state of Ohio, prepare students to solve current and emerging challenges through applied learning and work-based experience, and help promote socioeconomic mobility in southwest Ohio,” according to a statement from school officials.

The sweeping strategy, which will be installed in the coming years, already includes historic first partnerships with regional industries, the cities of Hamilton and Middletown, their public high schools, Butler Tech career school system and Butler County.

First announced during Miami President Gregory Crawford’s spring update earlier this month, the polytechnic campus strategy is part of the first wave of initiatives from MiamiTHRIVE, the university’s new strategic planning process.

The changes for two regional campuses, which have a total enrollment of more than 3,600 students, reflect Miami’s response to employee skill gaps in the regional economy and across Ohio, said Crawford.

“If you look at the workforce demands in southwest Ohio, a polytechnic campus really resonates with what this area needs. The concept captures the strengths of Miami Regionals and ensures our graduates are well-educated and highly competitive in the workforce.”

The polytechnic campus will blend applied learning, technical education, and industry collaboration coupled with a strong liberal education focused on workplace ready skills including communication, critical thinking, and the ability to work in teams, said Miami officials.

Early planning has begun and initial research is currently being conducted, including exploring more partnerships with industry and government leaders and other stakeholders to develop an implementation plan, they said.

Current Miami Regionals students will not see any changes in their degree paths and current majors and programs offered at the regional campuses are expected to continue. Like students of Miami Regionals, graduates from the coming polytechnic campus will receive a Miami University degree, said officials.

Ande Durojaiye, vice president for strategy and partnerships at the regional campuses, said the applied learning of Miami’s new polytechnic campus will be infused across all disciplines, creating a direct impact on students, the community, and the economy.

“Together, we get to design a future where each of our programs will benefit from strong industry partnerships and experiential and work-based learning,” Durojaiye said. “A polytechnic model helps us take a significant step toward aligning our education with industry demands, which creates many positive outcomes for all involved.”

Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of REDI Cincinnati, which serves as the first point of contact for companies considering the Cincinnati region, said the new plan will be welcomed by the region’s private sector employers.

“The demand for skilled workers is accelerating across every sector, and Miami University’s announcement to establish Ohio’s polytechnic campus represents a pivotal step in preparing students that are workforce-ready for today’s most in-demand careers,” said Lauterbach.

“This initiative significantly strengthens our region’s robust STEM talent pipeline — powering REDI’s strategic industries of life sciences, aerospace and aviation, food, flavoring and beverage, and chemicals and materials.”