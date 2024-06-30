Miami U climbs in 2 national rankings

And though the university only created its Honors College in 2021, the school is already ranked 6th best in such programs by a national review board.

According to the latest “Top 50 Best Value Colleges” (Public Schools) by the Princeton Review and coming in at No. 28 overall, Miami is the highest-ranked school from Ohio in the review.

“We are committed to providing excellent educational opportunities and setting our students up for success, both while they are at Miami and beyond,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said in a released statement. “This further affirms the value of a Miami education and reflects the dedication of our faculty.”

The Princeton Review selected 209 schools for 2024 based on survey data from more than 650 colleges. Topics ranged from academics to cost, financial aid to graduation rates, and more. Other factors included survey data from students, as well as alumni surveys.

Miami also ranked No. 12 for Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Public Schools) by the Princeton Review, an improvement over last year’s No. 13 ranking in that category, said school officials.

Rob Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review, noted in the review’s release “the schools we chose as our Best Value Colleges for 2024 are a select group (and) they comprise only about 8% of the nation’s four-year undergraduate institutions.”

When Miami University launched its Honors College in the fall of 2021, an initial goal was to build one of the best colleges of its kind in the United States, said school officials.

But acclaim came quicker than expected, said Honors College Executive Director Zeb Baker.

Miami recently was ranked No. 6 in the 50 Best Honors Colleges by the 2024 by College Transitions, which helps prospective students during their school search.

“To earn this kind of national recognition is pretty good validation that we’re on the right track with what we’re building here,” Baker said. “It is something that is very unique and being built to last.”

College Transitions noted the Honors College’s “unique courses, study abroad programs, opportunities for faculty mentorship, and a supportive residential experience.”

Also identified was the number of honors students continuing their education at the graduate school level, including the number of Miamians going on to medical school.

“Miami’s Honors College is brimming with energy and opportunity,” said Crawford.

The program “was our number one priority to build a few years ago,” he said.

“Today, its continued growth and national recognition highlight the exceptional quality of our students’ educational experiences and the extraordinary opportunities available to them through our amazing faculty.”

Miami is Butler County’s largest university and employer with a main campus in Oxford and regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown. The school also has a Learning Center campus in West Chester Twp.