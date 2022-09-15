Citizenship and Democracy Week events set for three Miami University campuses

Daniel Ziblatt, Eaton Professor of Government at Harvard University, will deliver the keynote address, “Authority and Democracy” at 5 p.m. Sept. 21, in the Shriver Center on the Oxford campus. Ziblatt is co-author of the 2018 New York Times bestseller, “How Democracies Die,” which explores how elected leaders can gradually subvert the democratic process. The Ziblatt talk is being presented by the Humanities Center with support from the Menard Family Center for Democracy.

On Wednesday, participate in an engaging discussion with a diverse group of thought leaders and activists as they discuss practical challenges faced by the loved ones of incarcerated people and how decisions by the government have shaped this policy field. “Working With Children and Families of the Incarcerated” will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Registration is required. Sign up at miamioh.edu/regionals/rsvp.

Miami students will give presentations on key civil liberties issues during “Rapid Rights!” at 10 a.m. Sept. 22 in Schwarm Hall’s dining area. Daniel E. Hall, professor of Justice and Community Studies and Political Science, will host a nonpartisan open forum to discuss free speech law and contemporary free speech controversies, including the limits of on-campus speech, the scope of protections for social media platforms, and more. The forum will be held in Jack Rhodes Study and Courtyard, Mosler Hall.

The week concludes with the Careers in Civic Engagement Fair at 3 p.m. Sept. 22, at the Armstrong Student Center, Room 1082 in Oxford. Students will learn more about public service-oriented career opportunities and meet with employers from nonprofits, governmental organizations, and think tanks.

For the full schedule of events, go to the Citizenship and Democracy Week calendar.

Established in 2019, the Menard Family Center, housed jointly in Miami College of Arts and Science and its College of Liberal Arts and Applied Science, supports a broad range of teaching, research, and service activities at Miami that enhance civic dialogue and engagement, active citizenship, community problem solving, and public understanding of democracy, politics, and civic affairs.