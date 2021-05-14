Miami player signs NFL contract, students weld ‘Cinderella’ carriage and more: 5 uplifting Butler County stories this week

Doyle signed his contract while wearing a helmet and full Bills uniform. He was wearing No. 72.

A two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection, Doyle was drafted in the fifth round earlier this month. He was the 161st overall pick and the first Miami RedHawks offensive lineman drafted since Brandon Brooks went to the Texans in the third round in 2012. A 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman, he started 30 games for Miami.

READ THE FULL STORY

New West Chester business hopes to ride popularity of bicycling during pandemic

Bicycle House opens on Tylersville Road in West Chester

A new bicycle shop in West Chester Twp. is riding the wave of pedaling popularity as more hit the roadways during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bicycle House on Tylersville Road is the creation of former professional bicyclist Besik Gavasheli and his passion for all things biking.

One of his favorite sayings: “To be successful, you have to have your heart in your business and your business in your heart,” said the seven-time national champion mountain biker and participant in the 2015 European Olympics.

READ THE FULL STORY

Soon-to-open Butler County wedding and event center already booking into 2022

Construction is in the final stages at Hanover Reserve weddings and events venue on Millville Oxford Road. The building is situated on 45 acres with a 2 acre pond creating a scenic backdrop. It features room for 400 guests, bride and groom dressing areas, full bar, covered outdoor areas, fountains and more. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 45-acre, nearly $3.6 million Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events property hasn’t opened yet, but almost every Saturday is booked in 2021, and many are claimed for 2022, said Melanie Barnes, co-owner and general manager.

“We’ve been extremely blessed, and it really tells us there was a need in the community, and we built something that people like,” Barnes said.

A grand opening will happen Sunday from 1-4 p.m., with the first wedding, between Kelsey Donovan of Ross and William Loos of Harrison, the following Saturday.

READ THE FULL STORY

High school students weld ‘Cinderella’ carriage for Hamilton display

High school students from Butler Tech's welding program recently completed a full-size, fairy tale carriage for a downtown Hamilton events center. The public art, which is on display in front of the Benison Events and Coworking facility, is the latest public project for the award-winning career learning program. (Provided Photo\Journal-News)

Area high school students recently welded a full-size carriage into reality and now it’s part of Hamilton’s growing legacy of outdoor art.

Teens in Butler Tech’s Welding Technology program took on the challenge of building an ornate, Cinderella-like metal carriage for public display.

Two giant boxes containing hundreds of metal pieces arrived at the welding classroom along with a request from officials at the Benison Events and Coworking facility in downtown Hamilton.

READ THE FULL STORY

Coming next year from Hamilton’s innovative 80 Acres Farms: Strawberries

80 Acres Farms produce has been certified insect free and Pareve by Central Kosher. Rabbi Lazer Fischer and Rabbi Avrohom Weinrib inspected the facility Friday, March 12 and performed tests to verify products were insect free. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Next year, Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms plans to start selling very flavorful strawberries grown — like all its products — indoors.

These strawberries will be sweet, juicy and so flavorful you can smell them, just like the ones bought from farm stands, 80 Acres officials say. But the company will not compete with local farmers when their products are in season.

The company’s high-tech growing processes will ensure that instead of being white and fibrous inside because they didn’t fully ripen on the vine, these will be red or pink, and will stay fresh longer than ones grown states away and shipped here.

READ THE FULL STORY

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

College football: 7 ‘super seniors’ to watch from area high schools

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III celebrates a touchdown catch with Jake Ferguson (84) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin is cautiously optimistic that a year full of adversity on and off the field will help its passing attack live up to the promise it showed last season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

With uncertainty surrounding the college football season last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted everyone a free year of eligibility.

More than a handful who graduated from area high schools have opted to take advantage, including multiple players gearing up for their sixth seasons of college football.

Here is a look at some of those players:

READ THE FULL STORY