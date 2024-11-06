Miami extends win streak to four with road win over Ball State

After gaining zero yards on their opening drive, the RedHawks punted to the Cardinals. Five plays later, Ball State quarterback Kadin Semonza gave the ball back to the RedHawks when Miami defensive back Raion Strader jumped a route to snag his second interception of the year.

The RedHawks’ drive ended five plays later when punter Alec Bevelhimer fumbled the snap, picked up the ball and tried to throw it away but Cardinal linebacker Brandon Berger grabbed the ball before rumbling 46 yards for a touchdown. Ball State took a 7-0 lead with 8:28 left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Brett Gabbert took over after Miami’s misstep. Gabbert led the team 75 yards down the field in five plays and capped off the drive with a 34-yard strike to Reggie Virgil for his first of three passing touchdowns. Dom Dzioban booted the extra point to tie the game 7-7 with 5:48 left in the first quarter.

The RedHawks and Cardinals traded scoring drives in the second with Miami coming out on top at halftime after capitalizing on two drives with passing touchdowns while Ball State had to settle for two field goals. Miami led 21-13 at halftime.

The Cardinals started the second-half scoring when Semonza found Justin Bowick for a 55-yard touchdown. Ball State added the two-point conversion to tie the game with 8:01 left in the third quarter.

Two second-half Dzioban field goals put the RedHawks up six.

Miami stopped Ball State’s late-game heroics. The game was ended Miami linebacker Matt Salopek drug Semonza to the ground for 7-yard loss as Ball State was driving.

“We didn’t play as well in the second half,” Miami coach Chuck Martin said. “We did put together two nice drives for field goals, but we did not play near as well in the second half. So we got to look at that.”

When asked about the team celebrating a four-win streak, Martin said the players and coaches have more work to do before celebrating.

“We’re just tired,” Martin said. “It’s late Tuesday night, and we got to go to class tomorrow morning. We got to get back and we got to work tomorrow morning. We’re very, very happy about the victory.”

Miami’s next matchup

The RedHawks will face winless Kent State on Nov. 13 at Yager Stadium.