Miami coronavirus cases cause Butler County to remain at Level 3: What we know today

In addition to the Miami University virus outbreak, DeWine said there have been smaller outbreaks at Butler County workplaces and long-term care facilities.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 21 new resident cases this week of the COVID-19 virus at Parkside, a nursing home on Symmes Road in Fairfield. The facility has seen 56 total resident cases since April 15.

Last month, the Journal-News reported Hawthorn Glen’s two facilities off Ohio 4 in Monroe had 60 cases, 47 of which were resident cases. They had no reported new cases this week.

This week’s color-coded Ohio Public Health Advisory System “is stabilized” from last week, with only six Level 3, or red level, counties. DeWine said 68 of the state’s 88 counties remained at the same level as last week.

The state reported more than 134,000 total confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Butler County General Health District reported 5,140 total confirmed cases Thursday.

The county has met four out of the seven leading COVID-19 virus indicators, and it cannot drop from Level 3 until the high incidence score drops below 100 per 100,000 residents.

In addition to an increase in high incidences, the county doubled its non-congregate cases from last week to this week.

The county’s seven-day averages of new cases and outpatient visits are down but above the threshold of concern.

Between Sept. 2 and Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average of new cases is 42.57 cases, which is down from the Sept. 4 high of 92.57 case-average. It’s the lowest average since Aug. 21.

The seven-day average of outpatient visits is 53.57 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest average since Aug. 2 when it was below 50 case-average. This indicator shows the behavior of the healthcare-seeking population and a sense of concern by residents.

DeWine also named the new Ohio Department of Health director Thursday, nearly three months after Dr. Amy Acton resigned that post. Dr. Joan Duwve, a Cleveland native, is set to lead the Ohio Department of Health beginning Oct. 1.