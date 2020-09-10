DeWine names Joan Duwve as director of Ohio Department of Health

Gov. Mike DeWine named the new director of the Ohio Department of Health nearly three months after Dr. Amy Acton announced her resignation.
Dr. Joan Duwve, an Ohio native, is expected to begin her new position starting Oct. 1.
DeWine said Duwve has extensive experience in public health and is returning to Ohio following her as director of public health at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“Dr. Duwve shares my passion for and commitment to children’s issues and many other pressing public health issues, including substance use treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and remediation, suicide prevention, smoking cessation and injury prevention,” said DeWine.
She previously worked with Indiana Govs. Mitch Daniels, Mike Pence, and Eric Holcomb as the chief medical officer of the state’s department of health and the medical director of IDH’s division of public health and preparedness.
“Her leadership spans government and academic service, as she also was an associate dean of practice for the Indiana University Richard Fairbanks School of Public Health and developed and directed the Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes Center," DeWine said.
Duwve is a graduate of North Olmsted High School in Cleveland and the Ohio State University. She received a master’s in public health from the University of Michigan and medical degree from John Hopkins University.
On June 12, Acton announced her resignation as ODH director after spending months as one of the state’s top leaders during the pandemic. She received praise and criticism for role in Ohio’s early action to slow the spread of the virus.
Dr. Lance Himes served as interim director as the governor worked to fill the position following Acton’s resignation.