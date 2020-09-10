Today’s highs in the mid-80s, Calif. wildfires affect sunsets here

After some patchy fog in the morning, conditions will remain humid under partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
At sunset, which will be at 7:52 p.m. today, there likely will be more red and orange colors in the sky. This is because smoke and pollutants from the wildfires in California are being carried through the upper atmosphere, affecting sunsets here, the NWS said.
[7:45 PM] You likely observed an exceptionally vibrant sunset this evening like we did at the office. If you notice from...Posted by US National Weather Service Wilmington OH on Wednesday, September 9, 2020
It will remain partly cloudy Thursday evening, and then become mostly cloudy as it cools to a low in the upper 50s.
Friday will be seasonable and less humid with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the upper 70s. Friday night will remain partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.
It will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers Saturday afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.