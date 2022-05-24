MetroParks Hump Day Concert Series set for Wednesdays through summer

Vanderpool said the concert series will feature a variety of different genres this year. Returning bands will include Stagger Lee, KAVAN, The McCartney Project, Michelle Robinson and The Sunburners. Bands new to the concert series will include The Kevin McCoy Band, Bohemian Funk, Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass, Zack Attack, Cincinnati Transit Authority, Monday Night Big Band and Linus Tate.

Also new this year, the Hump Day Concert Series will feature pre-show activities from 6 to 7 p.m. Activities will vary from week-to-week and include things like swing dance lessons, a “Welcome to Summer Celebration” and “Dog Days of Summer Party.”

A food truck will be on site each week with food and beverage options for purchase. Food trucks scheduled to participate include Cheese N Chong, Big Dogs Pizza, Wraptor Café, El Caporal and more.

“In addition to the great line-up of returning and new bands, I am excited about the 2022 concert series enhancements. The weekly themes and food trucks will be a great addition for new and returning audience members,” Vanderpool said.

The pre-show activities and food truck information for each week will be posted on the MetroParks website at YourMetroParks.net and on MetroParks social media platforms. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Outside food and beverages are welcome. Alcoholic beverages will not be available and are not permitted to be brought into the park.

In addition to the concerts and pre-show activities, the beauty of Voice of America MetroPark offers opportunities for many outdoor activities. Walks around the lake, hikes on the cross-country trails and wildlife observations are some of the things that concertgoers can enjoy at the park before the concerts or on any day.

Since the venue is outdoors, the concerts are weather dependent. If there is a cancellation due to weather, any updates will be posted in the News & Alerts section of the MetroParks website at YourMetroParks.net no later than 3 p.m. on the day of the concert.

How to go

What: Hump Day Concert Series

When: 7-9 pm. Wednesdays from May 25 through Aug.10

Where: Voice of America Athletic Complex, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free. Park permit required. Permits are free to Butler County residents. Non-residents are $8 daily or $15 annually for a permit.

More info: www.YourMetroParks.net, or call (513) 867-5835. Since the venue is outdoors, the concerts are weather dependent. The News & Alerts section of the MetroParks website – YourMetroParks.net – will be updated with any cancellations by 3 p.m. on concert dates.

MetroParks 2022 Hump Day Concert Series Line Up:

May 25 - The Kevin McCoy Band

June 1 - Bohemian Funk

June 8 - Stagger Lee

June 15 - McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass

June 22 - KAVAN

June 29 - The McCartney Project

July 6 - Zack Attack

July 13 - Cincinnati Transit Authority

July 20 - Monday Night Big Band

July 27 - Michelle Robinson

Aug. 3 - Linus Tate

Aug. 10 - The Sunburners