Metered parking in Oxford is free until after new year

As is an annual tradition, the City of Oxford has made metered parking free for the holidays.
Meters in the uptown area as well as on South campus Avenue are marked free now until after the new year.
“We encourage using this opportunity to visit your favorite uptown business or restaurant and support them over the holidays! Just remember, there is still a 2-hour maximum time limit at the meters,” states a release from the Oxford Police Department.
The meters start charging again at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3.
