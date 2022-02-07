Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Mercy Health to conduct hiring day to fill 350 open positions

FILE: Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
FILE: Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 39 minutes ago

The job market continues to be flooded with open positions as potential employers seek people to fill many roles, and Mercy Health is no exception.

The largest health system in Ohio has announced open interviews to fill various roles throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. The hiring event is slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 19 at these locations:

  • Mercy Health — Anderson Hospital, 7500 State Road, Cincinnati
  • Mercy Health — Clermont Hospital, 3000 Hospital Drive, Batavia
  • Mercy Health — Fairfield Hospital, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield
  • Mercy Health — West Hospital, 3300 Mercy Health Blvd.
  • The Jewish Hospital — Mercy Health, 4777 E Galbraith Road, Cincinnati
  • Mercy Health Physicians, 3050 Mack Road, Fairfield (Fairfield HealthPlex)
  • RN Market Float Pool, 4777 E Galbraith Road

Mercy Health is hiring people for the following roles:

  • Behavioral Health Professionals (interviews at Clermont Hospital)
  • Cooks
  • Imaging
  • Lab
  • LPN (interviews at Clermont Hospital and Mercy Health Physicians)
  • Medical Assistants (interviews at Mercy Health Physicians)
  • Patient Access
  • Pharmacy Techs
  • Respiratory Therapist
  • RN
  • STNA/Care Companions
  • Surgical Technologists

“If you don’t see your profession listed and are interested in working with Mercy Health, we encourage you to attend as there are a wide range of roles available,” states a news release from the company. “At this event, applicants can learn more about employment opportunities and interview with hiring managers. Mercy Health is offering sign-on incentives and will make on-the-spot offers to qualified candidates. Attendees can enjoy lunch, register to win a raffle prize and increase their raffle entries by bringing a friend.”

In Other News
1
Deputy rescues woman, dog after they fall through ice on Liberty Twp...
2
Former Beckett Paper Mill in Hamilton catches fire, damage is minimal
3
Delayed downtown Middletown taco restaurant opening set for Tuesday
4
Bomb threat closes elementary school in Lakota district
5
Recent school threats have Edgewood Schools, other area districts...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top