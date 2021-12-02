Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands

Mercy Health’s expanded Fairfield Internal Medicine practice will open on Friday at its new location, 544 Patterson Blvd., in Fairfield, in a building that used to be a Planet Fitness.
The hospital system invested $2.2 million to renovate the building. The expanded practice has 14,435 square feet and includes 30 exam rooms. There also will be a lab open to both the community and patients of the practice.
Mercy Internal medicine will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Doctors and advanced practice providers at Fairfield Internal Medicine will include:
- Diane Armstrong, MD
- Kevin Hartman, MD
- Samar Hijazi, MD
- Wahidul Islam, MD
- Ziad Khatib, MD
- Samantha Wood, DO
- Kendra Chesnut, CNP
- Katherine Keating, CNP
- Jason Ulitzsch, CNP
Most of the doctors and providers are accepting new patients. For more information, patients can visit Mercy.com or call 513-896-9595.
