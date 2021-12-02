journal-news logo
Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands

By Mike Rutledge
31 minutes ago

Mercy Health’s expanded Fairfield Internal Medicine practice will open on Friday at its new location, 544 Patterson Blvd., in Fairfield, in a building that used to be a Planet Fitness.

The hospital system invested $2.2 million to renovate the building. The expanded practice has 14,435 square feet and includes 30 exam rooms. There also will be a lab open to both the community and patients of the practice.

Mercy Internal medicine will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.

Doctors and advanced practice providers at Fairfield Internal Medicine will include:

  • Diane Armstrong, MD
  • Kevin Hartman, MD
  • Samar Hijazi, MD
  • Wahidul Islam, MD
  • Ziad Khatib, MD
  • Samantha Wood, DO
  • Kendra Chesnut, CNP
  • Katherine Keating, CNP
  • Jason Ulitzsch, CNP

Most of the doctors and providers are accepting new patients. For more information, patients can visit Mercy.com or call 513-896-9595.

Mike Rutledge
Have covered government and politics for 35 years in Ohio and Kentucky

