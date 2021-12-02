Mercy Fairfield’s internal medicine practice expands

The hospital system invested $2.2 million to renovate the building. The expanded practice has 14,435 square feet and includes 30 exam rooms. There also will be a lab open to both the community and patients of the practice.

Mercy Internal medicine will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays.