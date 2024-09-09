Medical office planned for empty space in Middletown East End shopping center

The facility is a primary care center for Medicare-eligible older adults and will include consultation rooms, offices, exam rooms and a community room for socializing and small events, according to the application and staff report.

The building will be only renovated internally with the exception of new signage.

Councilman Steve West II expressed concern with the zoning change to allow medical use because of what that could include in the future.

“Might be good intentions up front, but further down the road?” West said.

Councilwoman Jennifer Carter said she had been to several Oak Street facilities, including one in Dayton, and “it would be a great idea. It is a clinic for adults, mostly the elderly.”

She said access to the bus line on Roosevelt Boulevard makes it is a good location for Middletown.

Todd Moore, planning commission member, said “Oak Street provided a very strong plan. “We believe it would be a good fit.”