McCrabb: Reds Hall of Fame exhibit has local connections

But at the time, Foster, now 75 years old, didn’t understand the significance of his home runs.

Now, he said, he’s receiving more publicity about that historic season than he did 47 years ago.

“It’s an honor to be honored,” said Foster, who recently underwent bypass surgery.

Foster is the “inspiration” behind the new exhibit at the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, Executive Director Rick Walls said at the recent ribbon-cutting.

The exhibit, called “The Long Ball: A Home Run History of the Reds” presented by Dinsmore, features the greatest home run hitters and most unforgettable home runs throughout Reds history, Walls said.

He said with one swing of the bat, a home run hitter can change “a game, season or even a career.”

Foster forever will be associated with the long ball. When he hit 52 homers in 1977, he was only the 10th player in Major League Baseball history to hit at least 50. His 52 homers remain the Reds all-time, single-season record and he’s the only Red with at least 50 homers.

Walls said the Reds will honor Foster with a bobblehead in May, and two Foster autograph sessions are scheduled this season at the HOF.

The HOF curators hit a homer of mixing the history of Reds power hitters. While Ted Kluszewski, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Barry Larkin and Foster are represented in the exhibits, so are Scooter Gennett and Hamilton native Mark Lewis.

“The Long Ball” showcases over 150 artifacts, highlighted by items on loan from Reds Hall of Famers Bench and Foster, including the bat Bench used to hit his final career home run and the Babe Ruth crown Foster received after his historic, 52-homer season.

Awarded by the Maryland Professional Baseball Players Association and named in honor of Ruth, the crown was awarded to the player who led the majors in combined home runs and RBIs.

Also on display are game-used bats from 49 of the top 50 hitters on the Reds’ career home run list.

One showcase features the autographed home plate from the game when Gennett hit four homers and drove in 10 runs on June 6, 2017. He became the 17th MLB player to hit four homers in one game.

There also is a Lewis game-worn jersey from the 1995 season when he became the first MLB player to hit a postseason pinch-hit, grand slam.

Exhibits are dedicated to Kluszewski and Larkin and many of the items are on loan from Mark Fugate, owner of Sports Gallery, a sports memorabilia store in Forest Park.

Fugate, a 1983 Middletown High School graduate, loaned the HOF the bat Larkin used to hit his 30th homer and an autographed baseball from the 1996 game when he became the first shortstop to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases.

He also loaned a giant baseball bat Kluszewski received on Opening Day 1955 in honor of his 49-homer, 141-RBI season in 1954 season. The Kluszewski exhibit also features the first home run ball he hit during Spring Training.

Fugate called the exhibit “fantastic” that highlights the history of the Reds with “wonderful artifacts.”

Anchoring the center of the exhibit space is a video wall that plays an extended loop of memorable Reds home runs. Enhancing these clips is an augmented sound system, newly installed in the space, to heighten the impact of the presentation, Walls said.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

WHEN: Through September. Non Game Days: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Game Days: 6:40 p.m Games: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Afternoon Games: 10 a.m. until two hours after the game ends

WHERE: Joe Nuxhall Way, Great American Ball Park

HOW MUCH: Adults: $12. Seniors age 60 plus: $10. Students (age 13-18 or college with ID) $10. Kids 12 and under: Free. Active Military/Veterans: Free