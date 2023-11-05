McCrabb: Daniel’s journey takes him from missionary work to 31 years serving Madison Twp.

MADISON TWP. — While some of the credit for the new playground equipment deservedly goes to Todd Daniel, road superintendent, none of the progress made in Madison Twp. during his 31-career happens without Jonathon Davalavia.

Who is that, you ask.

Before Daniel accepted a position in the Butler County township, he served as a missionary in Nigeria at the beginning of the Gulf War. When asked to describe the violence and destruction there, Daniel compared it to what’s happening in the Israel-Hamas war.

“A lot like what you see on the TV right now,” he said quietly.

In other words, pure ugliness.

While Daniel was performing missionary work “back in the bushes” in Nigeria, Davalavia, affluent in five languages, served as his interpreter. Where ever the men traveled, Davalavia spoke the native language.

Eventually, due to the deteriorating conditions, they were placed in a “safe house,” Daniel said. There was no electricity. No running water.

“Nothing,” he said.

Then a government official accused Daniel of being a foreign spy. He was taken before an immigration board where he met with one man dressed in a military uniform, flanked by two armed guards. Davalavia served as the negotiator, telling the men during the intense meeting Daniel was a missionary, not a spy.

There were more negotiations.

Daniel’s life, it seemed, hung in the balance.

Then the man ordered Daniel’s repatriation from the country and allowed to leave as long as he paid for one armed guard to escort him and his, Jennifer, to the airport and on the first plane out of the country.

When the couple landed at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, he ran directly to the water fountain.

“I almost sucked that thing dry,” he said with a laugh.

Six months without fresh water will make a man thirsty and appreciate the simple things we take for granted.

“Never so glad to be back in the U.S.,” he said.

Then it was time for Daniel to return to his Madison Twp. roots and find work.

He talked to Larry Brandenburg who convinced him to apply for a job with the township’s road department. He was hired and plans to retire at the end of the year.

Which brings us to the playground equipment.

Many years ago, Daniel said the school district was getting rid of the old playground equipment from the former junior school. So the road department took the equipment apart and re-assembled it at Madison Twp. Park. The equipment was used there until recently when it failed inspection due to safety concerns.

Amy Schenck, the township fiscal officer, suggested applying for a grant through the Middletown Community Foundation, which had supported other township projects, to purchase new equipment. Daniel wrote the grant and MCF awarded $25,000 and the other $25,000 came from the township’s park fund, Daniel said.

The equipment was recently dedicated with a ribbon-cutting. Now the park has new tennis courts and paved parking lots.

His “to-do” list is getting shorter.

That’s one of the priorities for employees as they count down the days until retirement. Leave their job better than when they were hired.

“You want things in good shape,” he said. “I feel good about leaving. I like where the township is.”

Todd and Jennifer Daniel have two children, Chris, 30, and Mikayla, 29. In honor of the work completed by a man many years ago, thousands of miles from Madison Twp., their son’s middle name is Davalavia.

When Daniel, 54, was asked about his future, he thought back to the foundation of his missionary work.

“God gives you certain talents,” he said. “I know you don’t hide them under a bush.”