McCrabb: 9/11 was ‘our Pearl Harbor,’ says Middletown pastor

During the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, 2,977 people were killed, 19 hijackers committed murder–suicide, and more than 25,000 others were injured.

Most of those who perished were civilians except for 343 members of the New York City Fire Department and 71 law enforcement officers who died in the World Trade Center and on the ground in New York City.

Ferrell, who has served as police chaplain, called being a first responder “a true calling.”

“If we honor an athlete for scoring a touchdown, why can’t we honor those who truly risk something and are put in harm’s way to protect us?” he asked. “For many of those first responders, they see the saddest things imaginable. They assist people at their worst.”

On 9/11, Ferrell was picking up a church printing job at Alpine Press. When he walked in the door, all the employees were huddled around a small TV in the back of the store. He started watching when the second plane hit the towers.

“It’s forever a shaking time,” he said.

Middletown police and fire officials said they’re thankful that a church is honoring first responders, those still working and those killed in the terrorist attacks.

“It’s refreshing to see with all the anti-police stuff,” said Middletown police Chief David Birk. “It makes you feel appreciated.”

Lt. Shawn McIntosh, 36, from the Middletown Division of Fire, was a high school sophomore 21 years ago. He called the attacks “an incredible shock to everybody.”

He said 9/11 ceremonies are similar to Memorial Day as a time to honor those who gave their lives.

“For those of us who are still here, it’s with a great deal of humility for those men and women who gave everything,” said McIntosh, a member of the fire department honor guard.