McCrabb: 2 benefit motorcycle rides, 1 goal: make local communities better

Now, for the first time, the two are joining forces in hopes of making an even greater impact on needy children and for Dorie Kirkland, who lost her husband, Dave, a 44-year motorcycle technician, on May 7, 2020 at the age of 65.

Sam Lobar, one of the directors of major gifts for Atrium Medical Center Foundation, said Jim Bruggeman, who founded the Highway to Help ride in 2015, was unable to continue his coordinating efforts and the hospital didn’t want its Adopt-A-Family program that has raised $70,000 and benefitted more than 200 local families to stop.

And organizers of the Dave Kirkland Memorial Ride were looking for ways to attract more motorcyclists and exposure.

It’s like someone tasted peanut butter and chocolate and said, “Maybe we should put these together.”

Atrium and Octane Outlet are hoping for the same type of sweet success. The Kirkland family will benefit from the silent auction and the proceeds from the registration will go to Highway to Help.

“It’s been a great partnership,” said Christine Pirot, another director of major gifts for the foundation. “This is an opportunity to keep Dave’s legacy alive and raise money for families.”

The companies certainly have the blessing of Dorie Kirkland.

“It’s neat how all this fell together,” she said. “Kids always have been special on our hearts. This is something Dave would have supported.”

Kirkland, a longtime motorcyclist, rode in her husband’s first two memorial rides and she’ll be there on Sept. 24. She was asked what it means that the husband’s employer won’t let his memory fade.

“Oh boy,” she said quietly.

A few second later, she continued: “It’s really overwhelming for one thing. He was a hard worker who was very dedicated and loyal so he certainly deserves all the honors they give him. It’s great he’s being remembered this way.”

Michelle Alexander, office manager at Octane Outlet, said Kirkland was “a ray of sunshine” who typically walked through business singing or humming.

“He was an anchor back there,” she said. “He left a big hole.”

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Dave Kirkland Memorial Ride/Highway to Help

WHERE: Leaves from Octane Outlet, 6775 Roosevelt Parkway, Middletown. The two-hour motorcycle ride will wind through Warren County, over the Corwin Nixon Covered Bridge with a stop at Caesar Creek State Park.

WHEN: Sept. 24. Registration is 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and kickstands go up at noon. Ride ends at Octane Outlet.

WHAT ELSE: Premier Health’s CareFlight and the Middletown Fire Department emergency vehicles will be displayed on site and there will be food, silent auction, raffle, music, bake sale and T-shirts.

REGISTER: Highway.GiveSmart.com