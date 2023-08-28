Mauds Hughes Road closure extends through Friday

A car accident forced an emergency road closure on Mauds Hughes Road in West Chester Twp. last week, and officials said it will be through Friday, Sept. 1.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the closure is approximately one-half mile north of Cincinnati Dayton Road and one-quarter mile south of Hamilton Mason Road, due to a crash.
The work is for bridge and guardrail repairs. Motorists should use Hamilton Mason Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road as a detour.
Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
