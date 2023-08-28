BreakingNews
FDA approves RSV vaccine for pregnant women to protect their infants later

Mauds Hughes Road closure extends through Friday

News
By
47 minutes ago
X

A car accident forced an emergency road closure on Mauds Hughes Road in West Chester Twp. last week, and officials said it will be through Friday, Sept. 1.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office said the closure is approximately one-half mile north of Cincinnati Dayton Road and one-quarter mile south of Hamilton Mason Road, due to a crash.

Explore$1.3M going to Butler County road safety upgrades

The work is for bridge and guardrail repairs. Motorists should use Hamilton Mason Road and Cincinnati Dayton Road as a detour.

Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

In Other News
1
Streamy Awards 2023 celebrates internet culture; Meghan Trainor picks...
2
Butler County economic indicators: Foreclosures, evictions likely to...
3
Hamilton mulls parking needs as business, residential growth continues
4
$600K awarded to Middletown after-school program
5
80 Acres Farms expands Kroger locations, offers new salad kits

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County government including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top