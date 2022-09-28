Matandy Companies sold to employees, owner announces

“I knew if we were to sell to a competitor or venture capitalist, there was a strong possibility that the culture we all worked so hard to establish would be gone and, in all probability, jobs could be lost,” Frank Pfirman said. “Joanne and I both wanted to make sure that did not happen. This also ensures that Matandy will stay in Hamilton,” he said.

Matandy will be governed by a board of directors, including:

- Andy Schuster, current CEO of the Matandy Companies and president of Matandy Steel

- Matt Pfirman, president of JN Linrose

- Andy Pfirman, president of Lamp Metal Trusses Inc.

- John Reister, retired attorney for Millikin and Fitton

- Woody Fitton, recently retired CEO of Great Miami Valley YMCA

“This is a great benefit for our employees,” Schuster said. “I have to give Frank credit for choosing this option as a way to secure the future of Matandy and its companies for many years to come.”

Employees were given business cards at the announcement with the title of “Owner,” Matandy said in a release.

“This is a continuation of the family atmosphere that Matandy has been built upon. We are grateful to each of our team members, and we look forward to a long and prosperous future for the Matandy companies,” Schuster said.