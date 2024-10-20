Master plan for Liberty Twp. parks part of project 2025 spending

“We’re on track to meet or exceed projections in nearly all categories. Property tax collections are over 100 percent.”

In addition to that:

The township spent less than projected in all major categories

Interest income is up $2.5 million

Unplanned grants of $9 million were received

A $2.2 million surplus is projected

“All the major funds are healthy,’’ Braun said.

Next year the township will once again add in salaries for an economic development director and a finance officer – both replacement positions, said Caroline McKinney, township administrator.

In an initial budget presentation, township department heads explained what capital improvement projects they’d like to see next year as well as preliminary ideas for 2026 through 2029. Those projects would come from the general fund.

Technology costs will ramp up next year to $336,000, said John Lewis, assistant township administrator. That includes network infrastructure replacements, $105,000; and computer replacements, $11,000, Lewis said.

A new cyber security service is expected to cost $70,000 and is budgeted for 2025-2029. A $150,000 software purchase planned for this year has been moved to 2025.

In the public works arena, the township is planning major improvements to parks, which account for the majority of the $1.3 million projected spending, up considerably from this year’s spending of just over $54,000.

A master plan for the parks (to be done in 2025, $125,000) plus a plan for Wilhelmina Park (2024) will help decide projects over the next few years.

“If we’re going to put things in that park (Wilhelmina), we have to have really nice restrooms. It’s a good place to start,” said Rick Plummer, public works director.

Next year’s projected budget includes three major projects: $500,000 for restrooms at Wilhelmina; $400,000 to rehab Ft. Liberty Playland; and $100,000 to pave the parking lot at Thomin Park.

Plummer said he plans to add two staff members to the department next year and two more in 2027. Paving costs of $2.2 million will take up the largest chunk of the infrastructure budget of $2.45 million next year.

“It’s very robust, but (township roads) are aging,” Plummer said.

An engine, $1.25 million, and an ambulance, $415,000 are the major vehicle purchases next year in the fire department, said Chief Ethan Klussman.

“The costs just continue to rise. ‘We’re getting a 10 percent increase now every six months on engines,” Klussman said.

“That’s a shock. At some point it will level off.”

He said the delivery time on vehicles has also increased significantly. Once ordered, it takes about 42 months to have an engine delivered; about 24 months for an ambulance.

A second presentation focusing on the day-to-day operating budget is scheduled for Nov. 13. A final budget that incorporates comments from trustees on both presentations will be voted on in late November or early December.