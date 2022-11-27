Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events

The countdown is on to holiday activities in Mason.
A digital clock on the Downtown Mason Plaza is counting down the minutes until the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fun from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The ceremony marks the start of Christmas in Mason; other activities in downtown Mason on that date include holiday music, free photos with Santa, ornament crafts, iceless skating, trackless train rides, a mechanical snowboard, polar bear slide, and food and refreshments.
The Mason Library will conduct a Christmas story time before the ceremony, starting at 5:45 p.m., with stories and sing-along songs for children.
The season continues with breakfast with Santa on Dec. 4 at the Grizzly Golf and Social Lodge. Space is limited; go to imaginemason.org/things-to-do/christmas-in-mason to register.
Dec. 7 is the annual Holiday Shop Local event at the Mason Community Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free to attend and includes more than 35 Mason area merchants and home businesses.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit Mason and ride around town with the Mason Fire Department. They’ll make stops throughout the city.
Santa will return to Mason on from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at the lobby of the Mason Community Center to visit and take pictures with kids.
Questions? Visit https://imaginemason.org/things-to-do/christmas-in-mason/ or contact the City of Mason at holidaysinmason@masonoh.org or at (513) 229-8500.
