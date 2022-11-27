Mason to kick off holidays with multiple events

A digital clock on the Downtown Mason Plaza is counting down the minutes until the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and fun from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The ceremony marks the start of Christmas in Mason; other activities in downtown Mason on that date include holiday music, free photos with Santa, ornament crafts, iceless skating, trackless train rides, a mechanical snowboard, polar bear slide, and food and refreshments.

The Mason Library will conduct a Christmas story time before the ceremony, starting at 5:45 p.m., with stories and sing-along songs for children.