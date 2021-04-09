Mason superintendent drops out of hunt for Colorado job

Superintendent Jonathan Cooper was one of three finalist this week for the top job of a Colorado school system before announcing late Thursday he has withdrawn his candidacy.

“This was an opportunity that I didn’t seek, but felt like was something I needed to explore if I was to remain true to the very advice I always tell young leaders and my own kids - which is to take risks and be vulnerable,” wrote Cooper in a statement he released.