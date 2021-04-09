Mason superintendent drops out of hunt for Colorado job

The leader of Mason Schools is staying put.
Superintendent Jonathan Cooper was one of three finalist this week for the top job of a Colorado school system before announcing late Thursday he has withdrawn his candidacy.
“This was an opportunity that I didn’t seek, but felt like was something I needed to explore if I was to remain true to the very advice I always tell young leaders and my own kids - which is to take risks and be vulnerable,” wrote Cooper in a statement he released.
Earlier in the week Cooper had revealed he was seeking to be hired for the top position of the Poudre School District in Colorado.
He was among the original pool of 28 candidates narrowed to three.
“I was very impressed with the people I met in Poudre, and the possibilities that I know can be achieved there.”
“Still, there’s no place I’d rather be than Mason,” said Cooper, who was promoted to superintendent in 2017.
“When I think about my True North and aligning my personal and professional values, it became more and more clear that I can best live that authentically in (Mason Schools) Comet Country. As my wife Michelle and I prayed about this decision and began really soul-searching what was best for our family, we kept coming back to the realization about how deeply we love the Mason community, and how privileged we feel to live and lead here.”