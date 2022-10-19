Mason road projects move forward as 2022 winds down

Development of the Mason Research and Development Park land along Ohio 741 is expected to increase use of the new four-lane stretch, she said.

In 2023, the project will continue with new lanes added to 741 from SpyGlass Hill to Cox-Smith Road.

Meanwhile, work on two new roundabouts on US 42 just east of Ohio 741 has fallen behind schedule. Construction on the roundabouts at the US 42 intersections and Bethany Road and Mason Morrow Milgrove Road has been delayed due to scheduling of utility relocation and improvements.

The work is now expected to be completed in early 2023.

Drivers on Tylersville Road have seen construction zones near the Tower Park development at the WLW tower as a new left turn lane and deceleration lanes into the property are being added. The work is primarily affecting the north side of Tylersville Road, but some lane closures may occur during off-peak hours.

City officials expect the work to be substantially complete in mid-December, with the final pavement installed in early spring 2023.