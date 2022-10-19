Mason road projects move forward as 2022 winds down

MASON — As the 2022 road construction season draws to a close, several projects in Mason are wrapping up and others will carry into 2023.
The development of Ohio 741 on the city’s northeast side continued this year. The current phase of the project, which began with design work in 2018, featured widening of Ohio 741 from SpyGlass Hill to Welden Drive to include two lanes of travel in each direction with left turn lanes at all intersections.
The project also added new signals at US 42 and Bethany Road with streetscaping, lighting, a shared use path, sidewalk and right turn lanes on eastbound Bethany Road and eastbound US 42. As part of the project and the city’s ongoing efforts to link bikeways through the region, a bike path connection along the north side of Bethany starting at Ohio 741 will connect with the existing bike path at Windemere Way.
Mason Assistant City Manager Jennifer Heft said the Ohio 741 project provides a beautiful and practical northern gateway into the city for residents, employees at businesses located in the area, and visitors to Kings Island.
“Next to the Western Row I-71 interchange project, this has been the largest road construction project that Mason has undertaken in recent years,” Heft said.
Development of the Mason Research and Development Park land along Ohio 741 is expected to increase use of the new four-lane stretch, she said.
In 2023, the project will continue with new lanes added to 741 from SpyGlass Hill to Cox-Smith Road.
Meanwhile, work on two new roundabouts on US 42 just east of Ohio 741 has fallen behind schedule. Construction on the roundabouts at the US 42 intersections and Bethany Road and Mason Morrow Milgrove Road has been delayed due to scheduling of utility relocation and improvements.
The work is now expected to be completed in early 2023.
Drivers on Tylersville Road have seen construction zones near the Tower Park development at the WLW tower as a new left turn lane and deceleration lanes into the property are being added. The work is primarily affecting the north side of Tylersville Road, but some lane closures may occur during off-peak hours.
City officials expect the work to be substantially complete in mid-December, with the final pavement installed in early spring 2023.
