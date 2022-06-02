Mason Middle School student becomes Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist

Srikanth was one of two Tri-State girls who won their regional bee and traveled to the D.C. area in hopes of hoisting the Scripps Cup. Tara Rakesh of Kentucky made it to the third round of competition, finishing tied for 89th place out of 234 spellers.

Eighth-grader Srikanth was able to spell words like bursiculate, surfeit and balaam to make it to the finals Thursday. Srikanth spoke about her dad’s unconventional techniques to prepare for the Bee.