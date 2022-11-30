Mason High School unveils mural to welcome students

“Inclusion is coming to life in this mural. It’s helping to ensure that all freshmen have a successful career here at Mason,” Billingsley said.

He also praised the students involved in helping to create the art.

“I was humbled by their eagerness to serve,” he said. “I didn’t know that they make kids like this. They want to give back.”

The mural project was supported by the Cincinnati Reds and PNC Bank as part of their initiative at select local high schools to create positive social messages for students and the community.

SIBS is a diverse student-mentoring club of Mason High School upperclassmen. The SIBS are grouped with freshmen and take on culture-enhancing projects and activities such as combating social isolation, raising money for the community food pantry, and involving students who are new or have special needs.