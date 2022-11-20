Mason food providers prep for influx of those needing help

The assistance comes with something else: Respect.

“The first mission is to focus on the dignity of the individual,” said Burns. “They need to feel welcome, heard, and not stigmatized by their situation.”

Donations come directly from those who attend St. Susanna. “We’re fortunate for the generosity of the parishioners.”

St. Susanna will also be preparing Thanksgiving dinners for about 400 families this year, both in the Mason area and through other Catholic parishes. “Some people can meet their most basic food needs, but a holiday dinner isn’t in the budget.”

Across the street, the Mason Food Pantry serves residents living in the Mason City School District. The Pantry began as a service of Grace Chapel, where it’s located, but it soon grew to become its own affiliated entity. Volunteers help the shoppers choose foods and household items. Referrals for job training and other services are also offered as needed.

Some of those who come to the Pantry are seniors or those with disabilities who are on fixed incomes. Others use the service more sporadically, when circumstances change or difficulties arise.

Mason Food Pantry Director Charmetra Bailey said that they’ve seen an increase in visitors lately.

“We’ve more than doubled since July. We’ve gone from a little more than 200 shoppers per month during the summer to over 400 in recent months.”

More shoppers means more donations needed, and the Food Pantry works constantly to ensure that there’s enough food to meet the need. Donations from such businesses as Walmart, Whole Foods, and Aldi help, and Mason students and others have organized food drives.

Members of Grace Chapel are currently working on Foodsgiving, a holiday calendar that encourages participants to collect and donate specific meal items each day.

Anyone can donate to the Mason Food Pantry. A downloadable list of everyday items needed is available at masonfoodpantry.org.

Bailey that, despite the growing need, she’s optimistic.

“I have all the hope in the world that we’ll continue to be able to help whoever needs it.”

HOW TO GET HELP

If you live in the Mason area and are in need, contact St. Susanna through the Mason St. Vincent de Paul hotline at (513) 398-3821 extension 3500 or the Mason Food Pantry at masonfoodpantry.org or (513) 229-3191.