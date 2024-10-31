‘It takes a community:’ Suicides in Butler County remain high

“That same year across the state of Ohio, Ohio lost nearly 1,800 Ohioans, which is one of the highest in Ohio history. This is a challenge in both across the state and here in Butler County. These trends caused the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) to come in and take a look at what was going on.”

Jordan Meyer, senior epidemiologist at the Butler County General Health District, said the county needs more support and resources to prevent suicides.

“(There’s) not one easy solution to it,” he said. “Not one agency or organization can solve it. It takes a community.”

Based on the first six months of 2024, Butler County is on pace to match the 64 deaths by suicide in 2022, and since 2021 through June, there have been 204. In 2023, 57 people died because of suicide.

The state has committed tens of millions of dollars and many resources to combat the growing issue, including August 2023 when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine committed $90 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds to strengthen mental health and addiction crisis services statewide. Cornyn said this will help contribute to build out “brick-and-mortar crisis infrastructure so more Ohioans can access behavioral healthcare when and where they need it.”

In January, DeWine announced the 2024-2026 Suicide Prevention Plan for Ohio, the second such plan for the state. The plan is designed to promote life-saving strategies statewide. Key components of the plan include raising public awareness, enhancing access to timely data, expanding opportunities for healthcare access, and providing support for families coping with the loss of a loved one to suicide.

Additionally, Cornyn said, the state’s Mobile Response and Stabilization Services is in Butler County for those 21 years and younger. She said they are “bringing that statewide” in early 2025.

But any efforts at the state level needs local commitment.

“You’ve collectively said, ‘Enough is enough.’ We have to develop localized solutions to address our community’s biggest challenges,’” she said at the Butler County Community Conversation panel discussion. “This work doesn’t happen without committed leadership ... [I]t sends a strong signal that you as a community are focused on addressing this challenge.”

Cornyn said tackling the growing suicide issue takes time and hurdling obstacles, similar to how Ohio addressed and continues to address the drug problem in the state. It took more than 10 years and millions of dollars invested, but they are now seeing the rewards of that leg work.

“If we put that same launch or commitment into suicide prevention, I’m confident we’re going to see the outcomes,” she said. “We know where we’re having some challenges. We know it’s men. We know it’s older Ohioans in your community. But here’s the most gut-wrenching part of that data ― one in four individuals express their intent to someone. We all as a community have a responsibility to prevent suicide, 100 percent of suicides are preventable.”

Scott Rasmus, executive director of the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board, said suicide also greatly impacts the county’s veteran community, which is at more than 20,000. In 2023, one out of every six suicides was a veteran.

“We got a lot of work to do,” he said, stressing the importance of Tuesday’s 0.5-mill, $6.6 million mental health levy request.

Miami University Regionals student Adam Langen, a participant in last week’s panel discussion, said “it’s a struggle to find people who support you.”

He said it starts with showing young children it’s okay to ask for help or tools and resources for help, because telling someone to “man up” is not the answer.

“I’m seeing everyone struggle,” said Langen, who shared his personal journey with mental health challenges which included PTSD, CPTSD, anxiety and depression diagnoses. “I hope people just say something, just the act of reaching out, and I think that is what just stands in the way.”

CALL 988 FOR HELP

As life’s challenges can sometime overwhelm and be difficult, the state has a resource called 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to help those facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to.

It’s free and confidential and can help connect people with community-based behavioral healthcare.

LeeAnne Cornyn, director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, said the service has fielded nearly 400,000 in two years with only about a third of Ohioans knowing this service exists.

“We know the demand is out there and it is huge, and our numbers are increasing rapidly every month as more and more Ohioans know about this service,” she said.