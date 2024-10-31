Elderly woman stabbed to death in Middletown, daughter arrested

Breaking: Teen arrested for alleged threat to ‘shoot up’ Lakota school building

An elderly woman is dead and her daughter is in jail after the 72-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds at her Middletown residence Wednesday night, police said.

At about 11:20 p.m., Middletown police officers responded to the 600 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Mekeshia Lattimore. MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

The officers found Minnie Lewis in the house suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to the Atrium Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A suspect in the stabbing, Mekeshia Lattimore, 44, was located at the residence. Lattimore was arrested, charged with murder and booked into the Middletown City Jail.

