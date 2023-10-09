Mason, Deerfield offer plenty of Halloween-themed events this month

Trick-or-treat hours for both Mason and Deerfield Twp. are from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, but prior to that, children and teens who want help with makeup for their costumes can drop in to the Mason Public Library.

Assistance is being offered from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on that date. Those who go will find face paint, glitter, scar gel, fake blood and teens who are ready to help. Supplies are limited and the program is first-come, first-served. The free assistance is sponsored by the library’s Teen Advisory Board.

In addition to the annual trick-or-treat, a number of community family friendly activities are planned throughout the month.

Here are some options:

Fall Fest takes place 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Axis Church, 4302 Ohio 42 in Mason. This free community event features trunk-or-treating, inflatables, games, a chili cook-off and more.

Trunk-or-treating is also the focus at Christ’s Church in Mason on Oct. 22 during the Glow with God community event. The activity runs from 6-8 p.m., and kids are encouraged to wear a costume. Christ’s Church is at 5165 Western Row Road.

For more information, contact the church at 513-229-3200.

BrightStar Senior Living invites costumed kids to trick or treat through the building during “Hall”-oween from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Children may trick-or-treat door to door and enjoy complimentary cider and treats. BrightStar is at 6491 Reading Road. For more information: 513-770-1778.

Treat Street at Deerfield Towne Center returns with treats for children younger than 12 and music, refreshments, booths and more. Treat Street is co-sponsored by Deerfield Twp.; hours are 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27.

Kings Island features Halloween activities throughout the month with the family-friendly Tricks and Treats Fall Fest on Saturdays and Sundays including candy, activities and rides. During the evenings on Fridays, Saturdays and select Sundays, the park opens for Halloween Haunt. Admission is required: for more information, go to visitkingsisland.com.

From Oct. 28-31, hotel and water park guests of Great Wolf Lodge will have the added fun of Howl-O-Ween, including games, costume contests, crafts, and treats. For information or reservations: greatwolf.com/mason.

Adults, too, have multiple opportunities to celebrate Halloween in a more grown-up way.

Sonder Brewing and Furgotten Dog Rescue are throwing a Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty at the Sonder Brewing Mason taproom 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28. the event includes a costume contests for kids, pets and adults along with face painting, trick-or-treating, a free pumpkin for kids, local vendors and more.

Adoptable dogs will also be ready to meet.