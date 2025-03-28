Marsh Park development in Fairfield would start in southwest portion

It’s all part of a 118-page master plan for the park that had its first reading before Fairfield City Council recently with adoption expected at the April 28 meeting.

“The vision for Marsh Park is to create a premier recreational destination that provides the community with a meaningful connection to a unique natural environment,‘’ said Mandi Brock, the city’s director of parks and recreation.

“We recognize this park as a unique asset. Marsh Park serves as a crucial recreational area for the community, offering a blend of natural elements and outdoor activities.”

The plan is the product of a year’s work by a city team with consultants Designing Local, Toole Design, and Burgess & Niple. It included a public survey, open house at the park and other informational sessions with the park board, who will vote on the plan April 15.

“It’s a big deal,‘’ said Councilman Tim Meyers, who said the park is on par with Harbin Park and will be a regional draw. “Our next family jewel – here it is with Marsh Park.”

The 146-acre park located at 6440 River Road, includes a 60-acre lake and once served as a mining operation for Dravo/Martin-Marietta.

In 1978 the city began leasing part of the land. Over the years, as the mining operation abandoned parts of the property, it was deeded to the city. The first master plan for the site was approved in 2016.

The city has been encouraging more use of the park with its summer monthly Fridays by the Lake concert series begun last year which will continue this year; rental of kayaks; and this year’s start of a Yoga by the Lake program.

Twice a year – spring and fall – the lake is stocked with fish. To enhance that, volunteers will be asked to construct fish habitat structures under city guidance, said Adam Sackenheim, assistant city manager. Invasive honeysuckle will be removed to allow native plants to grow, he added.

Improvements to the southwest area would likely begin in 2027. They include upgrading and expanding fishing docks and boat launch, adding a play structure, increasing parking, constructing a commercial building that could be leased to a brewery or restaurant, and space for restrooms, bait house and concession area.

Plans also call for shelters in conjunction with paved paths, scenic overlooks structures, elevated boardwalk.

Next year $4.7 million – with 60 percent coming from federal and state dollars – will be spent on expanding loop and other trails around the lake, in the park, and connecting to the park.

A copy of the master plan for the park can be found at www.fairfield-city.org