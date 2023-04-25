Margaritaville resort planned for Newport on the Levee

There will be 264 rooms and multiple restaurants and bars — including a rooftop “5 O’Clock Somewhere” bar and JWB Grill. A 2,000-square-foot event center will also be located at the hotel, as well as a pool.

Developers said the hotel will bring roughly 200 jobs to the city. Construction will begin in about one year with a goal of opening in February 2026.

There is still some financing that still needs to be approved — including a 3% surcharge on all transactions in the hotel to help cover the cost of the project.

At this time, the nearest Margaritaville resort is in Tennessee.