March Madness is target for Shooters Sports Grill opening

Todd and Alison Helton are nearing the end of the renovation of the former Danbarry Theater on Northwest Washington Boulevard into a triple feature. In addition to Shooters Sports Grill, which will be 8,000 square feet plus outdoor covered seating, they’ll have a wedding and event venue in the rear of the building. Opposite Shooters, there will be about 6,500 square feet (8,000 square feet with outdoor covered seating) and Helton said he’s actively seeking a tenant.

The Heltons said because Shooters Sports Grill is a family-owned franchise, they see this redevelopment of the old theater as an investment in their hometown.

The Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hamilton held the 2022 State of the City at the former theater when it was a concrete shell. Hamilton Chamber President and CEO Dan Bates said that the site was chosen to give people a view of what it then looked like and what it would look like.

“I think that as that vision becomes reality, it’s way better than what we ever anticipated,” said Bates. While there had been delays, he believes it’s Helton “being very intentional and making sure it’s done correctly. It’s been a slow process, but it’s been a steady progression forward.”

As construction progresses, the next big item is the Jan. 13 hiring event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility, 877 NW Washington Boulevard. Currently, they have a general manager hired, but on Saturday, they’ll be looking for hosts, servers, cooks, dishwashers, hourly and salary managers, and bartenders. In all, Helton said he wants to bring on 85 people, with 20 to 50 of those new hires being part-time.

All the drywall is hung, and painting begins on Friday. Tiling will also happen soon.

“It’s definitely moving along as far as the construction process goes,” he said, adding there are challenges practically every day. “I wake up every day knowing there are issues we’re going to have to deal with. That helps knowing, so when I get in there I can ask ‘What are we dealing with’ and ‘How do we get it resolved?’”

The establishment will feature a large video wall as people walk in ― the Heltons are calling it the Hamilton Jumbotron as it’s expected to be about 10 feet by 20 feet ― above a bar that will be nestled between Shooters and the yet-to-be-determined restaurant.

When Shooters Sports Grill opens, their hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The kitchen will close an hour before the establishment.

“We’re getting close,” Helton said. “We’re working on it. We’re excited to get this thing going.”