MAP: Friday tornado was Butler County’s 17th since 1950. Here are the others.

A tornado traveled from Montgomery County into Butler County during Friday night’s storms, which was the first time since 2011 there has been a tornado in Butler County, according to federal data.
The tornado started about four miles southeast of Gratis in Montgomery County and ended about six miles southwest of Germantown in Butler County.
NWS officials in Wilmington estimated the maximum wind speeds of 90 to 95 mph. The maximum wide was 100 yards and the path length was 2.8 miles.
There have been 16 other tornadoes in Butler County since 1950, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. The most recent came on May 25, 2011 with a tornado in the area of Ohio 129 west of Interstate 75.
The map below shows the 16 tornadoes recorded by the National Weather Service since 1950.