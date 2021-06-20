Tornado traveled from Montgomery County to Butler County

Another tornado was confirmed Friday in Fort Recovery in Mercer County.

The Montgomery County and Butler County tornado initially touched down on the west side of Puddenbag Road south of Barlow Raod and damaged several trees, the NWS said.

The tornado continued southeast to Oxford Road, where roofs and trees were damaged.

The tornado went southeast across Elk Creek Road toward No Mans Road, where more trees were damaged, the NWS statement said.

“In this location, the damage was found to be considerably more broad and of lesser intensity, suggesting the tornado was lifting as it moved south along Elk Creek Road and No Mans Road,” the NWS reported. “Damage was clearly tornadic in nature, with the damage path found to be quite concentrated.”

The NWS said a number of tree branches were lifted and thrown considerable distances downstream, several hundred yards or more at times.