Man who sought babysitting jobs sent to prison for having child pornography

A husband and father, McConnell is a University of Cincinnati graduate who worked as a business consultant but sought babysitting jobs on the side, according to court documents. In his colleges days, McConnell was first investigated for alleged sexual misconduct while babysitting a 5-year-old in Loveland in 2012.

The Loveland investigation did not result in an indictment against McConnell, but did hamper his ability to babysit children and he turned to websites, according to court records.

“McConnell got break when he avoided indictment for a serious sex offense against a child he babysit. Rather than learn from his brush with the law, McConnell merely got more careful about how he babysat. He started using fake names, background checks and phone numbers. Indeed, it appears his own spouse was not even aware he was still soliciting babysitting side jobs after the birth of their child,” Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Healey wrote in the sentencing memorandum.

In addition to the prison, McConnell was sentenced to 10 years supervised release after serving the sentence.