Man wanted in connection with shooting incident at Middletown home

Middletown police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a residence.
On Wednesday, the department posted via social media that 46-year-old James A. Lyle is wanted for felonious assault.
“He may be armed, please use caution. If you have seen James or know his whereabouts, send us a private message. You can also contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or contact Det. Becki French at 513-425-7742,” the post said.
Sgt. Earl Nelson said Lyle was at a gathering on 19th Avenue when some issue broke out and he allegedly fired a gun. One shot grazed the head of another man who is recovering.
Credit: Submitted photo
