journal-news logo
X

Man wanted in connection with shooting incident at Middletown home

James Lyle wanted poster.
Caption
James Lyle wanted poster.

Credit: Submitted photo

News
By Lauren Pack
1 hour ago

Middletown police are looking for a man they say was involved in a shooting incident early Sunday morning at a residence.

On Wednesday, the department posted via social media that 46-year-old James A. Lyle is wanted for felonious assault.

“He may be armed, please use caution. If you have seen James or know his whereabouts, send us a private message. You can also contact dispatch at 513-425-7700 option 0 or contact Det. Becki French at 513-425-7742,” the post said.

Sgt. Earl Nelson said Lyle was at a gathering on 19th Avenue when some issue broke out and he allegedly fired a gun. One shot grazed the head of another man who is recovering.

Caption
James Lyle wanted poster.

Credit: Submitted photo

James Lyle wanted poster.
Caption
James Lyle wanted poster.

Credit: Submitted photo

Credit: Submitted photo

ExploreDayton man found guilty of fatal 2020 shooting outside 513 Lounge bar in Middletown

In Other News
1
513 area code running out of phone numbers; 283 will be assigned to new
2
Vandal tears off tops of Christmas trees at local nursery
3
Liberty Center announces three new tenants, including Taste of Belgium...
4
3 suspected victims of human trafficking found at West Chester massage...
5
With two rookies sworn in, Middletown City Council has 10 years of...

About the Author

Lauren Pack
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top