Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of woman ‘lured’ to car theft in Liberty Twp.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 12. Cross faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

Kaleb Tooson, 19, of Liberty Twp. is facing the same charges in Milton’s shooting death. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 14. Prosecutors say Tooson and Cross conspired in the crimes the ended with Milton’s death.

Cross and Tooson have both been housed in the Butler County Jail since their arrest on $1 million bonds.

In July 2020, the third person involved — a 14-year-old Lakota East student — was sentenced to six months of home confinement for her role in the shooting. The juvenile had her six-month commitment to the Ohio Department of Youth Services suspended by Butler County Juvenile Court Judge Kathleen Romans. The girl pleaded true to the charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.