Man killed, passenger injured in Hamilton motorcycle crash

News | 1 hour ago
By Lauren Pack

A man was killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in Hamilton.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 7:19 p.m. when Mark Young Jr., 46, of Stewart, Fla., was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and struck a curb at Heaton Street, according to Hamilton police Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Young and passenger Susan Solomon, 47, of Hamilton, were ejected from the motorcycle. Young was pronounced dead at the scene. Solomon was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

