Man indicted for fatal crash in West Chester Twp.

By Lauren Pack
39 minutes ago

A Chicago man is facing felony charges in connection with a crash last summer that killed a West Chester Twp. woman.

Hugo Herrera-Padilla, 42, was indicted Tuesday by a Butler County grand jury for aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of amphetamine. He is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired on July 8 causing a multiple-vehicle crash that killed 57-year-old Mariluz Silverio.

The crash happened as Herrera-Padilla attempted to turn left illegally from Union Centre Boulevard onto Muhlhauser Road, according to police and prosecutors. Silverio was transported to UC Health West Chester Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The case has been assigned to Butler County Common Pleas Judge Dan Haughey, but an arraignment date has not been set. It was a direct indictment and Herrera-Padilla is not listed as an inmate in the Butler County Jail.

