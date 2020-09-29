Man in custody after reported assault leads to standoff in Franklin

A 22-year-old man is in custody after a domestic violence complaint resulted in a police standoff in Franklin Monday night.
Officers responded to the first block of High Street around 9:45 p.m. where a woman told police that her boyfriend assaulted her and smashed her phone to keep her from calling for help, according to Franklin police.
She also reportedly said that her boyfriend, Cheyne Carpenter, had a 9mm handgun inside the home.
Police tried to contact Carpenter by knocking on the door and using the PA system, but did not get a response.
Officers requested the Warren County Tactical Response Unit after determining that Carpenter would not come to the door, according to police.
The WCTRU forced their way into the residence and used the team’s robot to contact Carpenter.
He was taken into custody without incident and will be held in the Warren County Jail on a $65,000 bond.
He will be charged with disrupting public service, obstructing official business, domestic violence and inducing panic, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.