Man in custody after reported assault leads to standoff in Franklin

Officers requested the Warren County Tactical Response Unit after determining that Carpenter would not come to the door, according to police.

The WCTRU forced their way into the residence and used the team’s robot to contact Carpenter.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be held in the Warren County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

He will be charged with disrupting public service, obstructing official business, domestic violence and inducing panic, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court later today.