Man flown to hospital after lawn mower accident

ROSS TWP. — A man in Ros Twp. who was in an accident while mowing his lawn Monday afternoon was flown to an area hospital.
Fire Chief Steve Miller said UC Health Air Care responded to the incident in the 4000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road in which the man, 72, was injured trying to get his lawn mower turned back over after it went into a creek. He was found by his wife, who called for help.
The extent of his injuries nor his ID were given.
No other information is available.
