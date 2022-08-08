Man dies after fire suppression foam fills Wilmington Air Park hangar

WILMINGTON — A man is dead after a fire suppression system deployed a large amount of foam inside a Wilmington Air Park hangar Sunday evening, according to Clinton County officials.
At the time the foam was released, one employee was unaccounted for, officials said. On Monday, they said 55-year-old Tim Law, a production supervisor in the heavy maintenance department, died in the incident.
Eight firefighters were also injured while responding to the incident. Officials said the responders reported eye injuries, electrical shocks and other injuries. They have all been treated and released.
Wilmington Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Airport Road at around 1:44 p.m. following the report of the activation of a fire suppression system in hangar 1006 at the air park. Officials said responders began searching for Law, but had to vacate the hangar because of unsafe conditions. Other departments were called in to help, at which point the search was able to resume.
Photos provided by The Wilmington News Journal show foam from the hangar’s automatic fire suppression system both inside and outside the building, some firefighters covered in it.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.
