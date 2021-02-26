Man charged after allegedly firing shots in Hamilton, hiding guns

Officers located Vasquez at the corner of Oak and Wayne Avenue where he told them he did not have any guns and he did not shoot any guns but he did set off some fireworks.

A police dog was deployed to locate any guns that may have been fired. The dog found a gun behind the residence and two other firearms under the seat of a car parked there. Five shell casings were also located in the alley behind the house.

According to the police report, after the weapons were found, Vasquez said he fired shots into the ground to relieve stress.