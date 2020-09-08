Man arrested at Butler County OVI checkpoint for having active felony warrants

Police conducted a sobriety checkpoint Friday evening, Aug. 28, in the 500 block of South Locust Street in Oxford. One vehicle which came through at approximately 8:20 p.m. had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, according to an officer who directed the driver to pull into a lighted, staged area in the Kroger fuel center.
Occupants of the vehicle were identified with the front-seat passenger identified as Trey Frazier, 18, and it was discovered he had several active felony warrants out for him through Hamilton Municipal Court and Butler County Juvenile Court.
The warrants were confirmed and Frazier was taken to the Butler County Jail.