Man arrested after incident at Middletown restaurant

Officers were called to McDonald’s on Breiel about 10 a.m. when employees reported a possible intoxicated driver blocking one of the drive through lanes, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman.

When Officer Becki French arrived, she tried to remove one of two people in the car. According to police, Andrew Saunders, the driver of the vehicle, refused to get out.