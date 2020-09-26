Man arrested after incident at Middletown restaurant

Two men are facing charges after an incident at a Breiel Boulevard restaurant today that injured a Middletown police officer.
Officers were called to McDonald’s on Breiel about 10 a.m. when employees reported a possible intoxicated driver blocking one of the drive through lanes, according to Shelby Quinlivan, city spokeswoman.
When Officer Becki French arrived, she tried to remove one of two people in the car. According to police, Andrew Saunders, the driver of the vehicle, refused to get out.
As officers were talking to Saunders, he made several movements into the vehicle and was given commands by officers to stop. He continued to make moves despite repeated commands to stop or exit the vehicle. Officers then had to remove Saunders from the vehicle where he was placed under arrest. Saunders attempted to eat several baggies of an unknown substance, according to police.
While officers were placing Saunders under arrest, the passenger, Johnathan Eversole, fled the scene, but was located by other officers, according to police. Eversole had a warrant out for his arrest through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
French received a minor back injury while attempting to remove Saunders, Quinlivan said. French was taken to a hospital, treated and released and is back to work.
Saunders, 41, is charged with tampering with evidence, resist arrest, obstructing official business and two traffic violations. Eversole was charged with obstructing official business and the BCSO warrant.