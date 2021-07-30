Man accused of murder for incident outside Middletown bar hires new attorney

Explore Man indicted for murder in Middletown bar fight that turned fatal

On July 15, Brian Ingram was in Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth’s courtroom for a final hearing ahead of his trial that was scheduled for July 19.

That’s when Ingram said he didn’t want to be represented by defense attorney Frank Schiavone III and that he wanted to hire a new attorney. On Thursday, Ingram was in court with newly hired defense attorney Muhammad Hamidullah.